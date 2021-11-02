Antonio Conte appointed Tottenham coach

What follows after this advertisement

The return of a champion to England. It was fashionable, it is now official: Antonio Conte is the new coach of Tottenham. Without a club since his departure from Inter Milan, which he had erected on the roof of Italy with an undisputed Serie A title in 2020-2021, the 52-year-old Italian technician succeeds Nuno Espirito Santo , sacked after 4 months and 17 matches, only a few hours ago, Monday, by Spurs.

” We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as the first team coach until June 2023, with an option for an extension. “, Indicates the press release published on Tuesday by Tottenham to announce the enthronement of the 52-year-old coach, who had landed in London on Monday to finalize his arrival with the club from the north of the English capital.





The 3-4-3 to revive Kane and the Spurs collective?

Antonio Conte, who signed a one-and-a-half-year lease with his new club (until June 2023) is therefore preparing to live a new experience, in a Premier League that he still has already knew how to tame during his first season with Chelsea. His Blues, intractable, had been crowned champions of England in 2017, reigning over the championship of England without division. Their now well-known 3-4-3 pattern of play is expected to be implemented again with Tottenham, who have been skating since the start of the season. A situation symbolized by an unrecognizable Harry Kane since his false start last summer to Manchester City.

The former coach of Italy, also passed by Atalanta or Juventus, will have the difficult task of reviving the captain of the Three Lions, while putting the Spurs on the right path, both in the Premier League and Europa League Conference. The famous electroshock, generally immediately noticeable during the previous seizures of Antonio Conte, is quickly expected on the side of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. At the same time, Tottenham fans hope that the one who had been nicknamed the “Different One” by the English press a few years ago will add a new trophy to his already well-stocked record (5 Italian league titles including 4 in Serie A, 1 Premier League, 1 FA Cup or even 2 Italian Super Cups), they who have been waiting for this since 2008 and a League Cup won on penalties against Chelsea (0-0, 5 tab to 4).