Antonio Conte has targeted 4 reinforcements and wants to get rid of 3 players!

Nuno Espirito Santo was therefore sacked by Spurs. No wonder since the Portuguese coach has not really put the London club on the front of the stage. In the Premier League, Harry Kane’s partners point to an inglorious ninth place in the standings. In Europe, Tottenham is not doing much better with a third place in its Europa Conference League group.

Now looking for a new coach, Spurs have set their sights on Antonio Conte. Free since his departure from Inter Milan, the Italian would be in advanced negotiations. The English press also claims that the transalpine technician is about to sign a nice contract with an annual salary of € 17 million. In Italy, Conte’s return to the Premier League is also taken for granted. Better, the Gazzetta dello Sport announces in his edition of the day that Conte has already expressed his wishes for the next winter transfer window.





Conte makes his choices

And unsurprisingly, it is in Italy that the former coach nerazzuro intends to go and help himself. Starting with players free from any contract next June. And they are two concerned: the striker of Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic and the midfielder of AC Milan, Franck Kessié. The first, author of 8 goals in 11 Serie A matches, refuses to extend and was therefore put on the market by a Viola eager to recover some money.

As for the second, he is in the same situation, which seduced Liverpool and PSG. Next, Conte would like to strengthen his defense and the names of Stefan de Vrij (Inter) and Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) are mentioned. Finally, Conte would also like to clean up the London workforce a bit. And for the moment, three names of undesirable players are put forward: the Dutchman Steven Bergwijn, the Argentinian Giovani Lo Celso and the Englishman Dele Alli. Let it be said, there will be movement at Tottenham this winter.