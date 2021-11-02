Antonio Conte to hit big at Tottenham, Newcastle want Unai Emery

What follows after this advertisement

Daniel Levy will take out the printing press

“Out for Conte”, Write the Daily Star. Difficult to make more explicit. Tottenham parted ways yesterday morning from coach Nuno Espirito Santo, just 4 months after his induction. And the next coach should therefore be the Italian Antonio Conte, barring an incredible turnaround. News that is also making the front page in Italy. “Conte becomes English again”, also relays the Corriere dello Sport. The formalization is imminent since the latter was already in London yesterday to finalize the last details of his contract. And according to The Sun, the 52-year-old coach should touch a very nice jackpot. A one-and-a-half-year contract, with a more than comfortable salary of € 17 million would await him. And that’s not all ! The owner Daniel Levy would have promised him an envelope of nearly 176 M € to spend! This is called smoothly conducted negotiations!





Unai Emery, Newcastle’s new priority

In England, things are definitely moving on the coaching bench. Newcastle are still looking for their coach since Steve Bruce’s sacking. And this morning the Daily Mirror reveals that the new priority is called Unai Emery. And the negotiations would even be on very good track for the current coach of Villarreal. According to the English tabloid, the Spanish tactician would be expected this weekend. Information which is however surprising since the latter is under contract with Villarreal until 2023, and that he will be present on the bench of the yellow submarine this evening in the Champions League.

Flashback for Harry Kane?

Tottenham is therefore preparing to experience big changes in the coming months with the future arrival of Antonio Conte on the bench. A revolution in which Harry Kane could not take part, he who had expressed his desires to leave last summer and who has since been unrecognizable. Manchester City could reactivate this file again, as explained by the Manchester Evening News in today’s edition. No doubt Antonio Conte’s first mission to Spurs will be to have a serious conversation with the Three Lions striker!