Apple is losing billions to Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Google

Last April, Apple launched theApp Tracking Transparency and overhaul the privacy settings of its iPhones to allow better data control. And according to the Financial Times, this novelty has cost Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Google a lot: $ 9.85 billion in the second half of 2021. Tech giants lost an average of 12% of their revenue in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Snapchat is hit harder since its business model is based on smartphones. Not to mention Facebook and its targeted advertising representing 98% of its revenues. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, now called Meta, could draw a line on 8.3 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2021.





Facebook, the big loser of Apple’s decision – Credit (s): Getty Images

Eric Seufert, adtech consultant, clarified this information to the Financial Times: “ Some platforms have been more affected, but especially Facebook, and must rebuild their machinery from scratch following the App Tracking Transparency. My belief is that it takes at least a year to rethink an infrastructure. Tools and frameworks should be developed from scratch and thoroughly tested before deployment to large numbers of users “.

With this feature offered by Apple since iOS 14.5, apps must request permission to track activity for targeted advertising. Only 4% of iPhone owners accepted.