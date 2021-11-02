Apple One: the Premium plan at € 28.95 per month now available in France

Two days early, Apple has just launched the Premium formula of its Apple One subscription in France! For € 28.95 per month, we can enjoy Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, 2 TB of storage and Fitness +, access that can be shared with up to five people in the framework of family sharing.

This offer is in addition to the Individual plan (€ 14.95), which includes solo access to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage. The Family plan at € 19.95 does the same thing, but for five users and with 200 GB of storage to share. To subscribe, go to iOS settings> [Identifiant Apple ID] > Subscriptions, or in the App Store app> [Identifiant] > Subscriptions. Or just click on this link!





Apple is in the process of deploying the new feature, it may not yet appear in your home. Apple One Premium is also available in 17 additional countries (the first month is free).

Apple Fitness + will be launched in France on November 3, priced at € 9.99 per month (the service is included in the Apple One Premium plan). The dedicated Forme application should then, logically, be installable on the iPad and appear on French Apple TVs.

