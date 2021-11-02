Apple’s new privacy policy plunges social media revenues

Since iPhone users can opt out of targeted advertising of apps on their smartphones, social media giants are facing a shortfall of around $ 10 billion in ad revenue.

It is a Financial Times survey which reveals the extent of the damage for Facebook and YouTube, and to a lesser extent for Snapchat and Twitter, changing privacy settings on iPhones. Since the update in April 2021 of the operating system of the iPhone (with iOS 14.5) Apple applies its “App Tracking Transparency”, that is to say that the iPhones ask for the consent of their users before activating the advertising tracking by applications.

Faced with this choice, most users (around 80%) refuse to have their data collected for advertising purposes. Social networks can no longer serve targeted advertisements on iPhone and as a result advertisers are turning away from their applications.. A shortfall of nearly $ 10 billion for Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, according to estimates by the Financial Times, or about 12% of their revenues for the third and fourth quarters of the year 2021.

Apple triples the amount of its own advertising revenue

Apple’s new privacy policy indirectly benefits Alphabet (Google’s parent company), because its Android mobile operating system still allows apps to do targeted advertising without asking for user consent. Advertisers migrating from iOS to Android are certainly making up for the losses of the YouTube iPhone app, not to mention that Google has an extremely strong strike force in terms of targeted advertising with its search engine.





But the big winner of the operation is of course the Apple company itself. By drastically reducing targeted advertising within apps, it captures a large share of the advertising market with ads in its app store, the App Store. Apple’s advertising revenue has tripled in one half. Even if Tim Cook, the leader of the firm, assures that the modification of the privacy settings on iPhone was decided because Apple believes “firmly that privacy is a fundamental human right”, and swear there is no “other motivation” behind this choice.

Facebook is the hardest hit network

The application most dependent on targeted advertising, Facebook, is logically the most affected. Facebook was also frontally opposed to Apple’s policy change with an aggressive press campaign at the end of last year. Facebook CFO David Wehner admitted handling Apple’s new privacy policy was “more difficult than expected”.

Eventually circumventing dependence on the regulations of other companies is therefore also one of the challenges of Facebook’s project to create a metaverse. What Facebook describes as “the IT platform of the future“, a kind of virtual world where everyone could evolve in the form of an avatar, is thought of as a self-sufficient ecosystem, explains Audrey Schomer, analyst at the specialized firm eMarketer. Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and boss of Facebook, done the bet that this metaverse will one day become an even more essential system than the Apple App Store, the Google search engine, or even the Internet as a whole.