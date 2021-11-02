More

    appointment Tuesday November 3 for the first images of the test

    As was the case with the previous Series 4, this new generation will soon become a whole family. Thus, this Series 4, second of the name, was first presented as a coupe, then as a convertible, without forgetting the more muscular version, the M4. Here is the turn of the family, the Gran Coupé.

    Aesthetically and unsurprisingly, this one takes up the stylistic codes of the family with the main feature being its very expressive front face with its huge grille made up of its two huge beans which made so much talk when they first appeared. it stands alongside tapered headlamps and a sculpted hood. In profile, the main novelty is the arrival of the rear doors with a pronounced roof drop. As on the previous one, the lines are elegant and statutory, even if there is an increase in dimensions. Small detail, the door handles are better integrated than on the Coupé and the convertible.


    Inside, we remain in continuity with a dashboard identical to the other 4 and 3 Series. Too bad this 4 Series Gran Coupé does not take up the double curved digital panel of the new i4. The rear roominess is correct but beware of the pronounced roof drop.

    We look forward to seeing you tomorrow for the first images of the test which will take place in the Paris region at the wheel of a 4 Series Gran Coupé 220d xDrive in M ​​Sport finish sold at a price of € 57,400.

    BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé: appointment Tuesday, November 3 for the first images of the test


    Aslam

