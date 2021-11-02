Arnaud Tournant, “impatient and curious” before the UCI Track Champions League: “I’m going to get it right”

The concept

The track holds its Champions League. The UCI Track Champions League, first of its name, will be held from November 6, 2021 in Mallorca to December 11, 2021 in Tel Aviv, through five stages. 72 of the best world specialists (36 women, 36 men) will participate, divided into four groups of 18. There will be four classifications and therefore four winners: a woman and a man will triumph in the discipline of speed; a woman and a man will triumph in that of endurance.

Track cycling How Leslie Djhone became Mathilde Gros’s agent: “He beat me in the sprint… but by little!” 02/08/2021 At 10:15 PM

During each round, there will be points at stake. The objective: to offer track cycling as a soap opera, whereas it usually crystallizes attention on prestigious events (World Championships, Olympic Games) but ad hoc and disconnected. Another UCI Track Champions League map: the density of the program, with two hours of shows at each stage, to be followed on Eurosport.

The eye of our consultant Arnaud Tournant

“I can’t wait to satisfy my curiosity. Impatient and curious, that’s it. Curious how runners are going to tackle what to me looks like what we could have on ‘6 days’ (The Six Days of Ghent, the Six Days of Paris, Editor’s note), which represent a monument, a popular gathering, a festive event, something that thrills in a different way, which is more shared with the public. I took great pleasure in meeting people on these occasions.

These competitions are a little more geared towards spectacle than performance, even if there will be performance. It’s part of the job. But I think that the outline of the UCI Track Champions League, with this European tour, with a competition over several rounds, is a bit what I was able to discover through the 6-day races.

It’s a new pattern, a new dynamic. Two hours of program, no more. (…) We are on a show, which can appeal to purists but also to those who will stumble upon it a little by chance. And rather than going to the cinema, why not go to the velodrome? Two hours is like going to a movie. Three or four hours, with small children, it can be complicated… Two hours can be the right compromise. “

Gros: “A show-stopping atmosphere: that’s what the track lacked today”

The trials

Classic: six runners compete, mass start. The first two laps are made behind a Derny motorcycle to set the pace, the last three at full speed. The eighteen sprinters are divided into three races. The first two advance to the final.

Three-way matches, over three laps, until the final. The winner of each of the first six series advances to the semi-finals. The winner of each half qualifies for the final, which responds to the (become) more classic format of one against one (see Arnaud Tournant’s analysis).

No need to dive into endless calculations: the order of arrival of the athletes defines their ranking. The event is 5 km long (i.e. 20 laps of a 250m track).

Endurance – The race for elimination

The eighteen protagonists start as a pack, with a neutralized first lap. Then the last runner to cross the finish line in every other lap is eliminated from the race. Until there is only one competitor left on the track, the winner.

A dazzling acceleration and Fortin is adorned with gold: the end of the race for elimination



The eye of our consultant Arnaud Tournant

“The scratch is closer to a road race (the first to cross the finish line is declared the winner, Editor’s note). It is therefore quite simple to understand for those who will discover the discipline. is a spirit highlander : there will only be one left.

The keirin and the sprint are the most spectacular speed events (…) And concerning the sprint, we will come back to the pattern of the ’80s. A threesome that I have known, yet I started my elite career in 1997. It’s good because it will bring dynamism, variety.

Two-person sprints are the same. We very, very often have a first observation lap, a second lap where the pace picks up and the last lap at full speed. We have fallen into a classic-classic match appearance. I think some may be bored of it. This will make the sprint a little more uncertain … and difficult. Because when you are in third position, on a 250-meter velodrome, it’s hard to overflow.

The one-on-one champions will have to be able to renew themselves, to differentiate themselves, to put a little more madness in their sprint and it is rather interesting for the spectator. I’m looking forward to this, I can’t wait to be on November 6 to comment on sprints that will have a different face. I’ll have it off. “

Hoy on the UCI Track Champions League: “Exceptional performance will not be enough”

The participants

Illustration of the quality of the field: Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, the two terrors of the world sprint are there. The Dutch did 1 and 2, in that order, in keirin and individual speed (sprint), during the Worlds in Roubaix last month. The French Rayan Helal, who won an Olympic bronze medal in team speed this summer in Tokyo, is also present, like his compatriots Mathilde Gros and Tom Derache.

Katie Archibald and Kirsten Wild are also among the headliners of the event, which globally brings together the leaders of the track. A downside: cyclists who also shine on the road and therefore have even more complex calendars to articulate, such as Lisa Brennauer, Elia Viviani, Filippo Ganna or Benjamin Thomas, are missing.

The eye of our consultant Arnaud Tournant

“Make no mistake, this is not a competition where you can say to yourself: ‘I want to do it, I register.’ (…) It’s as if we were playing a football competition and selecting Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and all the other emblematic players of current football and putting them in two teams. the image of the Tennis Masters too.

The participants are 72 champions. The best of the best, the cream of the crop (…) In the next editions there will perhaps be new stars, riders who will have been impressed by this UCI Track Champions League and who will want to make an appearance there.

But I think that it will be rather an honor that we will do to those who wanted to refocus on the road. It will be a favor to do them if we welcome them, because the boys and girls who participate in this first edition are not second-class runners. “

Derache gave everything for the money behind the untouchable Hoogland: the arrival on video

Track cycling Gros: “I cannot thank Greg Baugé enough for everything he has done for me” 02/08/2021 At 10:08 PM