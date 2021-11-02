Ary Abittan accused of rape: “Everyone fell on his partner”, says Bernard Montiel

In Touche pas à mon poste, Monday, November 1, 2021, Bernard Montiel returned to the rape accusations against his friend, Ary Abittan. While the name of his companion, as accuser, was cited at first, the columnist assured that she had been taken to task.

It is now up to justice to do its job. Monday November 1, 2021, according to information from here is, which were confirmed by the Paris prosecutor’s office at Parisian, Ary Abittan is heard by the police. Indeed, since the day before, the famous comedian and comedian is in custody while a rape complaint was filed against him. At first, the information relayed affirmed that it was Aruy Abittan’s partner who was at the origin of this complaint. On the set of Do not touch My TV, Monday November 1, 2021, Bernard Montiel returned to this case. “We were all devastated, really. We are very shocked to arrive at this violence there. Like what we can not trust since at the start we learn that it is his companion. So everyone fell on him. And a few hours later, it’s not her anymore. I am very surprised that the police give so much information at this stage of the investigation“, he thus declared. The complainant is said to be a woman with whom the actor had an occasional relationship..

If he ever turns out to be innocent, for Bernard Montiel the damage would already be done. “He was due to start a show on stage, from December 18, 2021, titled For Real, and there is his film What we did to the good god again, number 3, which comes out on February 2, 2022 , so it’s catastrophic that we can accuse you like that. It stays and it always leaves traces that are indelible. This is terrible“, he still dropped very annoyed on the set of C8.

Ary Abittan to many upcoming projects

For the time being, the lawyer for the principal concerned has not yet taken the floor. If Ary Abittan’s police custody has been extended by 24 hours, it should end on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge