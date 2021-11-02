More

    Astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes pictures of Metz from space (and finds the Messins very nice)

    Technology


    We have been waiting for it for a long time, and it is finally a few days before leaving the ISS, the international space station, which astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently the captain, (finally) published this photo of Metz seen from space, to the delight of the Moselle people.

    The locals are incredibly friendly


    We distinguish in particular the Centre Pompidou or the Saint-Symphorien stadium, and Thomas Pesquet specifies in the caption, to those who do not know, pronounced “Mess” and not “Metss”. He also adds that “the locals are incredibly friendly and they’ll kindly correct you if you mispronounce“the name of their city. We can only confirm!

    This week, Thomas Pesquet is to be replaced aboard the International Space Station by Matthias Maurer, a Saar astronaut who studied in Lorraine.


