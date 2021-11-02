Astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes pictures of Metz from space (and finds the Messins very nice)

We have been waiting for it for a long time, and it is finally a few days before leaving the ISS, the international space station, which astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently the captain, (finally) published this photo of Metz seen from space, to the delight of the Moselle people.

To view this Facebook content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for personalization and targeting advertising. I authorize

Manage my choices

The locals are incredibly friendly



We distinguish in particular the Centre Pompidou or the Saint-Symphorien stadium, and Thomas Pesquet specifies in the caption, to those who do not know, pronounced “Mess” and not “Metss”. He also adds that “the locals are incredibly friendly and they’ll kindly correct you if you mispronounce“the name of their city. We can only confirm!

This week, Thomas Pesquet is to be replaced aboard the International Space Station by Matthias Maurer, a Saar astronaut who studied in Lorraine.