At COP26, nearly 90 countries pledge to drastically reduce their methane emissions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on November 1 in Glasgow. CHRISTOPHER FURLONG / AFP

Long absent from the agendas of major climate summits, methane is now at the center of the fight against climate change. Tuesday, November 2, at the 26e Glasgow World Climate Conference (COP26), nearly 90 States have joined a “global methane pact”, an initiative of the United States and the European Union to tackle this very powerful pollutant. France, Germany, Argentina, Canada, Brazil, the United States, Indonesia, Iraq and the United Kingdom have committed to reducing global emissions of this greenhouse gas. by at least 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. This is the first global political commitment in this area.

The signatory countries cover almost half of global methane emissions and two-thirds of global GDP. On the other hand, China, Russia and India, which account for a third of emissions, are not part of the new alliance. “I encourage all countries to join us, US President Joe Biden launched Monday from the leaders’ summit. It is the simplest and most effective strategy we have to slow climate change in the short term. “





“This commitment is a major step forward to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, welcomes Sarah Smith, program director at the NGO Clean Air Task Force. Reducing methane emissions rapidly is the fastest way to keep international climate goals within reach. “ “It’s very encouraging, even if for the moment, these are commitments that are not associated with specific actions. Countries will have to say how they plan to get there ”, warns Marielle Saunois, teacher-researcher at the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences and coordinator of the global methane inventory.

Almost immediate effect on temperature

In recent days, announcements aimed at reducing emissions of this gas have multiplied. The G20, meeting in Rome on October 30 and 31, recognized for the first time the “Significant contribution” of methane emissions to climate change and the need to reduce them.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced new regulations to reduce emissions from existing oil and gas wells across the country, not just new facilities. Canada, for its part, has pledged to reduce emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75% by 2030 compared to 2012 levels. Finally, the European Parliament called on the Commission at the end of October, to propose binding measures and targets to limit this superpollutant for all sectors. And the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has just launched an international methane emissions observatory with the European Union.

