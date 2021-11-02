at least 19 dead and 50 injured in attack on hospital in Kabul

This attack has not yet been claimed. Since coming to power, the Taliban are facing a wave of bloody attacks carried out by the local branch of the Islamic State group.

Terrorism has struck again in Kabul. At least 19 people were killed and 50 wounded Tuesday afternoon November 2 in an attack on the military hospital Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan, in the Afghan capital, according to a report given to AFP by an official at the Ministry of Health.

“The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up at the entrance to the hospital”, and by assailants who managed to enter the hospital before being shot dead by Taliban fighters who arrived on the scene, an official in the Taliban government told AFP.

This attack was not immediately claimed. But since coming to power on August 15, the Taliban, who have made the return to security in the country their priority after twenty years of war, have faced a wave of bloody attacks carried out by the Islamic State (IS) group. Its local branch, IS-K, rival and main opponent of the ruling Islamist movement, has targeted both the Taliban and the Afghan Shiite minority in recent weeks.





In recent days, a series of killings, presented by the local press as reprisals between Taliban and ISIS fighters, have been observed, particularly in the province of Nangarhar, located east of Kabul and known for be a stronghold of IS-K. The last attack in the Afghan capital dates back to October 3. At least five people were killed in an explosion near the Id Gah mosque, in an attack claimed by ISIS.