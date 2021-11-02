At the G20, Jair Bolsonaro goes on blunders, blunders and provocations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the G20 summit of world leaders on October 30, 2021 at the “La Nuvola” convention center in Rome. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

In Rome, Saturday, October 30, the G20 summit opens in good spirits. In the anteroom of the imposing meeting room, the greats of this world are chatting. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron discuss vaccine distribution. Further on, the British, Indian and Canadian Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau, trade ideas and jokes. Each one finds its place in the concert of nations.

Everyone … or almost. In the room, a tall man stands alone, his gaze absent-minded. No one comes to shake his hand. No one seems to care about his opinion. Kept on the sidelines by world leaders, surrounded by a small handful of advisers, Jair Bolsonaro appears more isolated than ever.

In need of allies or just conversation, the Brazilian president decides to cross the room. Head to the buffet. There, he tries a vague exchange with the servers. “Is everyone Italian here?” “, asks Mr Bolsonaro. Polite nods from the interested parties. The head of state is not discouraged and tries a soccer joke. White cabbage: boys are still forbidden.





No bilateral interview

Jair Bolsonaro, unvaccinated, accused of crimes against humanity in his own country, is a highly toxic leader. Its teams failed to organize any bilateral talks. Quite the opposite of the Argentinian Alberto Fernandez, catapulted “leader of Latin America”, who has a series of meetings. “You didn’t congratulate me on Argentina’s Copa America victory [début juillet] ! “, there is an extinct Bolsonaro.

Finally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives him a few minutes. ” I too have great popular support! I have a good team of ministers (…) A third are professional soldiers! “, Tries Jair Bolsonaro, adding that“It is not easy to be a head of state, anywhere in the world”. Mr. Erdogan remains silent. The probable future German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, present during this informal exchange, discreetly turns on his heels.

The most incongruous episode takes place in the evening. During dinner, Jair Bolsonaro finds himself sitting next to Angela Merkel. “I’m not as bad as the media say”, would then have entrusted the Brazilian president, according to the agency Bloomberg… crushing in the passage without wanting it the foot of the chancellor. “It could only be you!” “, would have launched the latter, half-amused, half-overwhelmed.

Humiliated

