at the health point on Tuesday, November 2, one death and 67 new

Since September, New Caledonia has lost 267 people in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. The incidence rate is declining.

Françoise Tromeur

•

updated on November 2, 2021 at 3:55 p.m.



Once again, the health report unveiled today reveals an additional death linked to the pandemic. New Caledonia has paid a tribute of 267 dead from the coronavirus. What we also learn from this point of the day is that:

67 more positive cases were identified, for a total of 11,052.

the number of active cases is estimated at 618.

the cumulative incidence rate over seven days drops to 129 per 100,000 inhabitants (it was announced the day before at 177).

10,167 people are considered cured.







The sanitary point of November 2.

•



© Government NC



In terms of hospitalizations:

32 patients are taken care of in the intensive care unit.

74 patients are in the Covid unit.

24 people are still placed under surveillance in a hotel (18 in the southern province and six in the north).

On the vaccination side: