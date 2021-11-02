at the health point on Tuesday, November 2, one death and 67 new

Since September, New Caledonia has lost 267 people in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. The incidence rate is declining.
•
Once again, the health report unveiled today reveals an additional death linked to the pandemic. New Caledonia has paid a tribute of 267 dead from the coronavirus. What we also learn from this point of the day is that:
- 67 more positive cases were identified, for a total of 11,052.
- the number of active cases is estimated at 618.
- the cumulative incidence rate over seven days drops to 129 per 100,000 inhabitants (it was announced the day before at 177).
- 10,167 people are considered cured.
The sanitary point of November 2.
•
In terms of hospitalizations:
- 32 patients are taken care of in the intensive care unit.
- 74 patients are in the Covid unit.
- 24 people are still placed under surveillance in a hotel (18 in the southern province and six in the north).
On the vaccination side:
- 176,206 people have received at least one dose since January, or 76.15% of the vaccineable population.
- They are 157,826 to have received at least two. At this point, 68.2% of the vaccineable population has a complete vaccination schedule.