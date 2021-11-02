More

    at the health point on Tuesday, November 2, one death and 67 new

    Since September, New Caledonia has lost 267 people in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. The incidence rate is declining.

    Once again, the health report unveiled today reveals an additional death linked to the pandemic. New Caledonia has paid a tribute of 267 dead from the coronavirus. What we also learn from this point of the day is that:

    • 67 more positive cases were identified, for a total of 11,052.
    • the number of active cases is estimated at 618.
    • the cumulative incidence rate over seven days drops to 129 per 100,000 inhabitants (it was announced the day before at 177).
    • 10,167 people are considered cured.
    Covid point of November 2, 2021

    The sanitary point of November 2.



    © Government NC


    In terms of hospitalizations:

    • 32 patients are taken care of in the intensive care unit.
    • 74 patients are in the Covid unit.
    • 24 people are still placed under surveillance in a hotel (18 in the southern province and six in the north).

    On the vaccination side:

    • 176,206 people have received at least one dose since January, or 76.15% of the vaccineable population.
    • They are 157,826 to have received at least two. At this point, 68.2% of the vaccineable population has a complete vaccination schedule.


