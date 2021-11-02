At the Web Summit, whistleblower Frances Haugen criticizes Facebook’s choices

This former employee of the digital giant, now a whistleblower, said in Lisbon that Facebook would do better to bet on security rather than launching into the metaverse.

Facebook, accused of putting its profits before the well-being of its users, must invest in the “security” before “metaverse“, New priority of the group now called Meta, blasted the whistleblower and former employee of the American company Frances Haugen, Monday in Lisbon.

“Again and again, Facebook chooses to expand into new areas rather than stick with what it has already done. I find this unacceptable … More resources need to be devoted to basic security systems», She declared at the opening of the Web Summit, high mass of the digital economy, in Lisbon.

“Instead of investing to make sure their platforms are at a minimum safe, they are about to (hire) 10,000 engineers.“In Europe for the development of”metaverse“, She added about the parallel digital world which represents, according to the boss of Facebook, the future of the Internet. “I can’t imagine how this could make senseShe said again.

Distraction maneuver

After presenting the concept of “metaverse“, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that the parent company of the social media giant was now called”Meta“-“beyondIn ancient Greek. The names of the various services (Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.) will however remain unchanged.





The “Facebook papers“, Thousands of internal documents submitted to the US Stock Exchange Authority (SEC) by Frances Haugen, show how the Californian group was aware of the potential for nuisance of its social networks – toxic content on Instagram for teenagers, disinformation that harms the democracy … – but chose, in part, to ignore them, for the sake of preserving its profits.

Nick Clegg and Chris Cox expected

Frances Haugen has previously testified before US and UK lawmakers, but the Web Summit marks her first appearance before a larger audience.

Facebook will have the opportunity to respond to criticism in front of the Web Summit audience, with vice president Nick Clegg scheduled for Tuesday and product manager Chris Cox on Wednesday.

After experiencing a 100% virtual edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Web Summit is back in physics in Lisbon, where it hopes to bring together 40,000 participants until November 4.