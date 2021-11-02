Atletico: Klopp “snubbed”, Simeone explains

True to form, Diego Simeone did not shake hands with Jürgen Klopp after Atletico Madrid’s defeat against Liverpool (2-3) on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. The attitude of the Madrid coach had also irritated his counterpart at the Reds (see the video). And before the reunion this Wednesday, “El Cholo” explained why – this time again – he would not comply with the traditional “handshake”.





“I don’t like post-match greetings because they represent the emotions of two parties in totally different states of mind. I know that in the UK it’s customary, but I don’t share it not and I do not like the falsehood that it can include, justified the Argentinian technician in remarks reported by the media The Athletic (…) I do not know Klopp very well as a person, but I know he’s a great coach who has done a good job in all the clubs he’s been to. “

“If I had known he wasn’t doing it (the post-match handshakes, note), I wouldn’t have done it either. But I expect us to shake hands before the game, “Klopp replied at a press conference.

Read 3.914 times – by Gilles Campos on 11/02/2021 at 5:22 p.m.



