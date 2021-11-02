Audiences: What is the assessment for “Here everything begins” one year after its launch?

A bet won for Ara Aprikian. Last year, the director of programs decided to advance the launch of his new soap opera, while the health context was putting the project in jeopardy. A year later, “Here everything begins” has already established itself as a safe bet on the TF1 grid.

Read also TV “Close your mouth!” : Huge argument between Vincent and his contender in “Love …

TV “A stupid question”: Gaspard Gantzer asks Anne Hildago to “respect the …

TV Audiences Sunday: Records for “The Children of TV” and “Turbo”, Drucker …



A doubled audience on the commercial target

Nightly, 3.58 million viewers are thus loyal to the post to follow the adventures of Clément Rémiens at the Auguste Armand gastronomic institute, in audience watch according to Médiamétrie. The series immediately met its audience, with a record of 3.95 million followers established on November 11, 2020, from the 8th episode. Broadcast from 6:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m., the soap opera collects a 22.5% audience share on individuals aged four and over, i.e. 10 more audience points that the emissions of factual entertainment which preceded it in the box (“Welcome home”, “Welcome to the hotel” …).





The series derived from “Tomorrow belongs to us”, also produced by Newen, has especially boosted the box on the privileged target of advertisers. In its first year of distribution, “Here everything begins” reached a 29.4% market share for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty, ie double the number of Christophe Dechavanne product programs which occupied the box a year earlier. The success of “Here everything begins” thus benefits the whole of the access of TF1, only historical channel to have progressed in this re-entry 2021.

What impact for the competition at the same time?

In pre-access, before the launch of the series, Nagui dominated the audiences, with 2.54 million fans of his musical game “Don’t forget the lyrics” and 16.5% of audience share. In the past year, entertainment has lost 1 audience point and audience leadership. M6 programs are also affected with an average drop of 0.5 audience point over one year.

The arrival of a new daily soap opera in the French audiovisual landscape could raise questions. “Plus belle la vie”, launched in 2004, was the first to win and for a long time the only one to be broadcast. Its unchallenged success, however, convinced channel bosses to bet on daily series: TF1 has been offering “Tomorrow belongs to us” since 2017 and France 2 followed suit with “Un si grand soleil” a year later.

What impact for other daily fictions?

Despite a larger budget and better exposure, “Tomorrow belongs to us” gathers almost as many viewers as “Here everything begins”. Each evening, Ingrid Chauvin and Alexandre Brasseur can count on 3.66 million faithful (18.6% 4+). In one year, the series has lost 200,000 viewers and 1.4 points on the female sales target to achieve a still solid market share of 21.7%. “More beautiful life” is the other series to have lost ground: in one year, the Mistral district lost 300,000 inhabitants and is not far from falling below the 3 million daily faithful mark with 3.09 million viewers (12.6% 4+ / 12.9% FRDA-50).

For their part, “Un si grand soleil” and “Scenes of households”, scheduled after 8 pm, resist. In a different register from daily soap operas, “Household scenes” is still the most powerful daily dramas with 4.20 million French people having fun stories of couples from M6. This represents 16.5% audience share over four years and over and a solid market share of 20.2% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty. With 3.90 million faithful and 16.0% of the public (8.5% FRDA-50), “Such a great sun” is also holding up – but with a much older audience.