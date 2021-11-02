Bad news for Lionel Messi, Mbappé as a firefighter

PSG are preparing to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League without Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé should save the furniture.

Leipzig – PSG: The reasons for the absence of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a good chance of missing the Champions League match between PSG and RB Leipzig. The Argentinian did not take part in the collective training session of Paris Saint-Germain in preparation for this poster. It is still uncertain for this trip of the Parisian players to Leipzig. Bad news therefore for Mauricio Pochettino who is accused of misusing the Argentine star. He will not have the opportunity to counter the rumors about this match that must be won by the players of Paris Saint-Germain to remain leader of their group A at the risk of being overtaken by Manchester City.

The probable absence of Lionel Messi is explained by an injury. The 34-year-old offensive player has knee pain that made it impossible for him to participate in yesterday’s training session Monday at Camp des Loges. He should not be ready for the match tomorrow Wednesday since he will not have made any collective preparation with his teammates.





Leipzig – PSG: Kylian Mbappé, the good news

The good news for the Parisian coach remains the return of Kylian Mbappé. The PSG striker had missed the match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 against LOSC. He had been declared a victim of an ENT infection. It looks like everything is going well since the former As Monaco player was present at yesterday’s training session. Mauricio Pochettino should be happy to count on his striker that he manages to play correctly unlike Lionel Messi. Against Lille, the Argentinian had not scored any goal just as he did not transmit any assist.

Even though PSG had won 2-1 thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria in the 74th and 88th minutes of the game, criticism against the manager kept circulating. On Wednesday, Pochettino will not have to suffer the taunts with the possible absence of his compatriot.