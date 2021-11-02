Banks and fintechs: competition to the death?



(Photo credits: Unsplash – Matthew Henry)



Finance is booming, with the proliferation of fintechs, these start-ups which, thanks to the most advanced technologies and their agility, are taking market share from banks and cutting their margins on their core businesses: payments , investments and financing. By mid-2021, there were around 10,000 fintechs across the world.

These are in particular platforms for participatory finance (“crowdfunding”), for transactions in cryptocurrencies, ICO issues, etc. which, constituting forms of disintermediation, allow users to escape the costs of intermediation. banking. Insofar as it is difficult to win on all fronts at the same time, this advantage is “compensated” by the fact that the risks on fintechs, less regulated and less supervised than banks, are likely to be increased by comparison. with the banking system.

Relations between banks and fintechs are complex because they arise from an unstable balance between competition and cooperation. The issue of open banking is a good illustration of the instability of the current equilibrium. Open banking, organized in Europe by the DSP2 directive of 2015, which came into force in 2018, allows, of course, the agreement of customers, the sharing of individual data between financial operators, for what interests us between banks and fintechs. This sharing can only concern current accounts, not savings accounts. Even if the sharing conditions are strict, there is an additional stimulus for competition since access to “data” becomes central to the strategy and performance of all financial operators.

Banks are up against a broad interpretation of the European directive. The Concorde Foundation (of which I chair the scientific board) has just published a report on open banking, making recommendations to broaden the field of open banking while favoring formulas that are beneficial to both banks and fintechs, and respectful of the protection of individual data.

Even if it means talking about competition, we must keep in mind the orders of magnitude. Today, banks are more challenged by GAFAs than by fintechs. The banks’ responses to GAFA have questionable effectiveness, despite the desire of regulatory authorities around the world to come closer to the “same activity, same rule” principle without hoping to achieve it. Faced with the proliferation of private cryptocurrencies, central banks are trying to regain control by launching their own digital (public) currencies. I also find it difficult to understand why it will take five years for the ECB to set up the digital euro …

As for banks, the response to fintechs is often to create neo-banks, subsidiaries of large groups. As with fintechs, the balance sheet of these neo-banks is contrasted in terms of activity and profitability. An even more direct route is for banks to buy platforms and other fintechs: isn’t the “internalization” of competition by absorbing competitors the most tempting solution, even if it does not only involve advantages?

Regulatory aspects have already been mentioned, and they are so crucial, spontaneously, fintechs come under a kind of “shadow banking”. With the key, as for “shadow banking” in its usual sense, two challenges: the question of possible systemic financial risks; unfair competition for the benefit of certain operators less regulated than the banks. On certain regulatory aspects, France has shown the way in the Pacte law, by introducing an optional visa for ICO projects, and by setting the rules of the game concerning service providers on digital assets (PSAN). European regulations on the subject would benefit from being inspired by the French formula, which represents a good balance between the carrot and the stick.