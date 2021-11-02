Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen carry Yann Barthès on his tie in Daily

The teams of Day-to-day rolled out the red carpet this Tuesday, November 2. For good reason: Yann Barthès had the chance to interview Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen! And one thing is certain, the host will remember it for a long time …
A televisual masterpiece. A few days ago, the teams of Day-to-day proudly announced that the former President of the United States, Barack obama, and the famous American singer Bruce springsteen will appear this Tuesday, November 2 in the TMC show presented by Yann Barthes. A duo which may surprise some, but which was not born yesterday. Several years ago now, when Barack Obama was in the race for the White House, Bruce springsteen had not hesitated to support him, even singing during his inauguration. It must be said that the two men share many points in common, starting with the absence of their fathers.
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen in Day-to-day !
Over the years, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have become friends. So much so that they chose to write together a book released on October 26th, Renegades: Born in the USA (Penguin Random House). A book, printed version of their podcast available on Spotify, in which the two men dialogue and tackle many social themes, from racism to music and fatherhood. “Over the years, what we have found is that we have a common sensibility. About work, family and America. In our own way, Bruce and I took side trips to try and understand this country that has given us so much.“, wrote the former president in the first pages of the book.
Bruce Springsteen pays Yann Barthès
You will have understood it: the teams of Day-to-day were particularly excited to interview this famous duo. And it is obviously Yann Barthès who conducted, in English, this duplex interview from the residence of Bruce springsteen located in New Jersey, as the production of the show had specified in a press release. From the start, the host was keen to break the ice by asking the two guests of the day why they did not wear ties, like him. “Nobody told us! We weren’t told we had to“retorted the former president of the United States immediately, with all the naturalness that characterizes him so much. For his part, the artist retorted with even more humor by attacking the tie of the presenter:”I wore the same tie for eight years… in Catholic school! Exactly the same !“Something to relax the atmosphere at the entrance!