Bastos: He reacts to his breakup with Victoria Méhault!

The news fell like a thunderclap yesterday: Victoria and Bastos have separated. Against all odds, the duo ended the relationship abruptly. It was the young woman who announced the news on her Instagram page, in tears. Apparently, Bastos and Victoria would have quarreled because the young man expected more efforts from his sweetheart. As she explained, she has trouble trusting and investing and Bastos would have had enough. You can find the rest of his confidences by clicking here. If Bastos said he was unhappy in his relationship with the young woman, he seems to be even more so since his separation. He has indeed spoken on his Instagram page, and he seems really very affected by his breakup. We invite you to discover his secrets in the following paragraph.

Bastos speaks out about his breakup

The young man was to post a video the same evening at 6 p.m. on his Instagram page. But in view of the events, he simply canceled. He warned his followers that he would need time and that he was very sad.





As you can see, Bastos seems to regret his decision. Would he have acted impulsively? Internet users all agreed that he and Victoria were a very beautiful couple. Both rather atypical, they were inseparable since the end of the filming of Marseillais vs the Rest of the World 6. The duo posted a large number of videos on Instagram this summer, where their fans could see their chemistry and their complicity. Bastos had even introduced the young woman to her parents. So, will there be a flashback between the two candidates soon? Their fans hope so anyway! After Greg and Mélanie, here is a second story created on the set of the cross which ends abruptly …