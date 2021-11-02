Bastos separated from Victoria Mehault, Simon Castaldi tackles him without mercy

This is the news that no one expected. Victoria Mehault announced her breakup with Bastos. In tears, the young woman took hold of her story Instagram to explain the reasons for this surprise separation. “We had a fight and he thinks I’m not trying hard enough for the both of us. So he doesn’t want us to be together anymore.” she said, explaining that she had always struggled to invest in a relationship and trust the other. A decision that makes a lot of people react.

If the fans of the couple are saddened to have learned this news, some rather seem to be delighted. Like Simon Castaldi who did not hesitate to subtly tackle the young man. A few minutes after the formalization of Victoria Mehault, the darling of Adixia shared the freestyle “Insolent 4” of Bigflo and Oli in his story, accompanied by the message: “When I see some news of the day. Understand who can.” A way to pique his rival on his real intentions towards his ex-girlfriend?





Simon Castaldi tackles Bastos after his breakup with Victoria Mehault – Credit (s): Instagram simoncastaldi

Did Simon Castaldi imply that Bastos was dating Victoria Mehault for the buzz and not for love? It is quite possible when we analyze the lyrics of the title of Bigflo and Oli in which they rap: “I will never make the same mistakes as those old artist forced laborers. Put on tracksuits, play youth, for fear of losing your audience. Make feats, look for hits, scratch the click, change teams, flirt with little ones. “ A tackle to which Bastos, who spoke about his break with Victoria Mehault, did not respond.