Battlefield 2042: 120 fps framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series? Developers talk about it

In addition to 4K (and even an 8K proudly displayed on certain packaging), the framerate at 120 frames per second remains one of the arguments of this new generation of consoles. Could Battlefield 2042 benefit from it? Many players hope so and DICE wanted to answer this specific question.

One of the challenges of this new generation of console is, again and again, to be able to run games in 4K and sixty frames per second. Nevertheless, the framerate at 120FPS is a reality and some very rare titles benefit from it: the only condition is obviously to have an adequate screen… and to cross your fingers that the developers offer such an option.

No 120FPS for Battlefield 2042, at least for now

So some people were wondering if the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042 was going to get such treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series: as well one of them asked the question on ResetERA to a developer of the verified pseudo Elenarie, who hastened to answer sincerely on the famous forum (moreover bought back there is little).

Internet user: Can you give us some information on 120Hz mode support? Will there be only 120Hz mode in the game (with lower picture definition, for example)? DICE: This is something we can potentially think about after launch. Definition is not the issue, but we are clubbing CPUs with 128 players quite severely and the CPU demands to go from 60 FPS to 120 FPS are not light. Lowering the resolution won’t help much.

At launch, therefore, PS5 and Xbox Series gamers will not be able to run Battlefield 2042 at 120 frames per second, although DICE does not rule out this possibility in the future. Potentially a good surprise in the near future?

As a reminder, Electronic Arts FPS is due out November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox Series.





