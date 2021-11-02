Be careful, the course of the Shiba Inu will explode (again), be prepared!

The crypto Shiba Inu is on an impressive bull run with + 740% over the last 30 days! This price explosion allowed the Shiba Inu to reposition itself in the crypto ranking. At present, the SHIB coin is the 9th crypto in the world! And it’s not over ! It is said that the corner Shiba Inu should soon be listed on the Kraken exchange!

Shiba Inu… It is surely the crypto which has made the most talk in recent weeks! Why ? Crypto Shiba Inu is having an impressive bull run! In his war with the Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu struck a big blow and has just passed! Is it too late to buy Shiba Inu? Not sure !

The Shiba Inu, soon to be listed on the Kraken crypto exchange?

More than a rumor, this is a information from the Kraken exchange itself. Monday 1er November 2021, Kraken sent out a tweet that caught the attention of investors. In the tweet, the firm indicates that it is ready to list the Shiba Inu if the tweet receives more than 2000 likes ! It even indicates that it is ready to offer the SHIB the next day, that is to say Tuesday, November 2, 2021.





The platform has not given more information since. However, it did not take more for Twitter to be in turmoil. For example, one twitterer said that a Kraken customer representative confirmed to him the listing of the Shiba “by Tuesday at the latest”.

This news, if it were to be confirmed, would mark a big blow! The course of the Shiba Inu would be stimulated, leaving room for a new bull run. It must be said that Kraken is a more than recognized player in the crypto sector. Established in 2011, the exchange offers the trading of over 60 digital assets and a few fiat currencies. Kraken brings together more than 7 million traders around the world.

The price of the crypto Shiba Inu

At present, the price of Shiba Inu is 0.000059 €. The SHIB price is down 6% over the last 24 hours. His last ATH dates back to October 28, 2021 with a price of 0.000076 €. With an estimated capitalization of more than 32.5 billion euros, the Shiba Inu is now the 9th crypto in the world. Interestingly, SHIB is ahead of Dogecoin, its main rival at the time of writing. Indeed, Dogecoin is currently the 10th largest crypto in the world.

If the lead is very short, it could only increase once the Kraken exchange confirms the listing of the Shiba Inu. In addition, in parallel, rumors still circulate around the listing of the Shiba Inu on another major platform, Robinhood. Let it be said, it seems that the Shiba Inu bull run is not over yet …