“Before, when we talked about TV, he listened to me. Now it’s the other way around!”

In an interview, to find in the new Leisure TV on newsstands this week, William Leymergie talks about his many desires and projects, in very different fields!

TV-Leisure : First question, very direct: why continue television at 74? What drives you?

William Leymeergie: Simply because I always feel a lot of pleasure. In William at noon, we tackle new themes every day. Every show is different. And then doing nothing would bother me deeply!

Do you still have this anguish of the day when you stop the antenna, as can have a Michel drucker ?

No, because I understood that it will stop one day. It’s quite far but it doesn’t scare me. However, there will still have to be some TV in my life. This will be behind the camera, for example in production. And that will allow me to run a little more or to cycle with Michel Drucker (laughs)!

Where does this “gang leader” side that you cultivate on the air come from?

It goes back to childhood! In class, I was the fun-loving guy, the guy who got the party going, the one who made friends laugh and whom we followed. I was messing around all the time. But to be a good gang leader, you have to love the people around you first and foremost.

You have sometimes had a reputation as an authoritarian boss …

I don’t think I was authoritarian, but I worked in professions where it was necessary to have authority. I like to master the smallest detail, but it’s normal to be an interventionist because I take responsibility for everything that goes on the air.

“Benevolence has become a rarity on television“

William at noon is a band show that contrasts today with the clash culture, very present on TV …

It’s true. Benevolence has become scarcity. There are very many “provocation” programs in all areas. Poum, Paf, it has to go crazy! We have to create a buzz. With William at noon, I’m not here for that. I don’t know how to do this type of TV.

With Telematin, you brought together 1 million people every day. On C8, your average audience last year was 283,000 viewers. Did you hesitate before leaving France Télévisions?





Not a single second! I had covered the question and I immediately said yes when I received this great proposal. It was my choice, no one fired me or said “it would be good if you got out“. It was the right time.

About Telematin, what do you think of the new duo formula?

I find it original to have tried this shot! It was necessary to stand out from what had been done in the past. From a strategic point of view, this is a very good idea.

Satisfied to see your young “shoots” growing up, like for example Damien Thevenot, which animates the weekend formula of Telematin ?

I am very happy not to cheat on me, you may not know! I have always liked to find the right person for the right box. It’s a bit like a director doing his casting. I love this role of transmission.

“My son Géry always wanted to manage professionally on his own“

Speaking of transmission, I imagine that you must talk a lot about TV with your son Géry, producer – among others – of Dance with the stars Where The best pastry chef ?

Like many children of less well-known people, he is very modest and always wanted to manage professionally on his own. He works two buildings away and we often have lunch together. Before, when we talked about TV, he listened to me. Now it’s the other way around!

In recent months, you have diversified your activities, releasing a novel and launching a new program on Europe 1…

I had not closed the door to a return on the radio. While discussing with Europe 1, I had this idea to make a discovery program of the regions of France. With the health crisis, this show corresponds to a real trend, it is in tune with the times. As for Mirebalais, forbidden love (Editor’s note: his first novel, released by Editions Albin Michel), it’s something that I had in mind for a long time. I would like to write the continuation because I intentionally left an “open” end.

A final word on your great passion: cinema. Desires in this area?

I’ve been watching a movie a day for 45 years! I have already had small roles in films by Claude Lelouch. I’m not a monomaniac, I only shoot with him! I’m going to have one in his next movie. I don’t know the role yet, it changes all the time with him (laughs). But whether it’s a pizza chef, a prison guard, or whatever, I don’t care (laughs)! What is certain is that I put pressure on myself every time because it is not my job.