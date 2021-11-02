Behind the records, the ZEvent 2021 once again raises the question of sexism on Twitch – teller report

There is no doubt that ZEvent has today become an essential event of the French-speaking Twitch scene, which manages to make people talk about it well beyond the simple sphere of streaming. This year, for example, saw Emmanuel Macron once again support the participants, as Soprano, Vald and other artists were also able to do. The idea is also to show that the Twitch community and the players are capable of accomplishing great things for a good cause. This 2021 edition made it possible to collect, despite some technical problems and connection concerns at the launch, more than ten million euros for the benefit of Action Contre la Faim, while raising awareness among a fairly young audience of its work and directly donating the floor to its representatives. With each new edition, the ZEvent grows in size, to the point where one wonders how they will manage to break the newly established records the following year.

It is for this reason in particular that the event manages each year to unite so many people around the same cause. Each streamer brings its community, its universe and its style to make this weekend a unique moment for spectators. The latter are active in their hundreds of thousands on the cat with the aim of breaking last year’s records. While strolling on Twitch between Friday evening and Monday at midnight, you could for example hear MisterMV read The Time of Storms withautotune, attend the Montpellier-Moscow flight in real time on the Jean Massiet channel, follow the new edition of Questions for a Streamer presented by Samuel Etienne, laughing to tears when Antoine Daniel drew some of his colleagues on Paint or sing along with LittleBigWhale who organized late-night karaoke sessions in front of over 40,000 people.

Regulars know that ZEvent is above all an adventure to follow all weekend on Twitch. We almost only talk about this on social networks, and the channels of the various participants are frequently highlighted on the platform’s home page, bringing together several hundred thousand spectators in total. There is something for all tastes, and this is precisely what makes the strength of the event; each streamer comes with its own “donation goals“, donation targets to be reached during the weekend to unlock various rewards. If Gotaga managed to collect 200,000 euros on his stream, for example, he promised to get his logo tattooed on his body. Maghla, to go and clean a beach with an association beyond 50,000 euros. Domingo, he pledged to survive four days on a glacier if it exceeded 200,000 euros, while RebeuDeter and his friend Amine set themselves the challenge of making Paris-Marseille on foot for 200,000 euros as well. On Jeel’s side, the final objective was to climb Mount Fuji once the threshold of 80,000 euros had passed.

For the sixth year in a row, fifty of the biggest streamers Francophones gathered under the banner of ZEvent for a long weekend, with the objective of raising as many funds as possible for the benefit of a charity, in this case Action against Hunger. On October 28, the kickoff was given for the first time with an inaugural concert open to the public and broadcast live on Twitch, where artists PV Nova, LittleBigWhale, LEJ, Kikesa performed among others. and Fianso. However, it was the next day from 8 p.m. that the marathon officially started on the ZeratoR channel, after the traditional introduction to the megaphone and the required greetings: the fifty participants rushed to their computers to each launch a live on their channel.

It is this very special atmosphere, which emphasizes the proximity with the streamers, which millions of people come to enjoy all weekend. Following the ZEvent is also having the impression of taking part in a crazy epic and of being part of a big family that meets for a few days. The different streamers do not hesitate to interact with each other, to land on the channel of one or the other, and to take part in the delusions of their table neighbors. It is this spontaneous, unexpected side that also makes the event so interesting to follow.

If the event and the device that accompanies it therefore have arguments to make, they also raise questions relating to the moderation of such a massive gathering. With fifty streamers which operate almost 24 hours a day for three days, each with their own style and community, it seems difficult to control everything that goes on there. In 2018, the two YouTubers of Wankil Studio organized for example within this big meeting a “purity test“using a device foreye tracking, inviting several participants to watch video clips featuring content creators, with the challenge of “not looking at their cleavage or buttocksIn 2019, YouTuber Jiraya also posted a transphobic tweet to make fun of a ZEvent spectator who was surprised at the low representation of women and people of color during the event. He is followed by several hundred thousand people on Twitter.





This year a group of streamers once again organized aeye tracking challenge, during which Samuel Etienne, Michou, Inoxtag and others tried their hand at the “gaze game”, in the process sexualizing the content creators and the women featured in the videos, while hundreds of sexist and virilist messages were displayed. posted in the chat. At the time, the streamers chose to present it as a schoolboy joke, participating at the same time in the sexualization of women on Twitch, in front of several hundred thousand spectators who will then be able to find reruns on Twitch and YouTube.

Things took a whole different turn when Inoxtag, a young content creator considered one of the most influential representatives of the new YouTube wave (alongside Michou, LeBouseuh, Locklear and others), called live. Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero, whom he had met a few months earlier. In a sequence broadcast live on Twitch, he told her over the phone that he had bought her plane ticket so that she could come and see him in France during the ZEvent, shouting that he wanted him “make lovecausing hilarity from her colleagues and thousands of people in the chat. When Andrea finally arrives on site for the last day of ZEvent, she takes part in live games with Inoxtag, who takes advantage of the fact that she does not speak fluent French to make him say obscenities, play the famous eye tracking challenge with her and repeating all the time that he goes “lift her up“It is precisely this sequence that brought together more than 450,000 people live, thus beating the record for the number of simultaneous spectators for a French-speaking Twitch channel.

While her comrades blissfully congratulate Inoxtag on having broken such a record, the streamer Ultia is one of the few to express reservations, at the microphone, on the stage which has just taken place: ” He tells her that sexist stuff, the chat is sexist. Obviously it’s been viewers. And we applaud someone while everyone was fetishizing her, sexualizing her because she doesn’t speak French. It only makes misogynists laugh. And to say it’s a joke … Ah bah, under cover of a joke, we can say homophobic, sexist, racist things … It’s very easy to say it’s a joke. The record number of viewers, but at what cost? “. An isolated awareness, which will unfortunately have particularly dramatic repercussions.

Despite Inoxtag’s apologies, the gear is on. The content creator cannot control his community, and thousands of people take part in a massive harassment against Ultia, who sees her name being mentioned everywhere on social networks, and his reaction to be ridiculed. Death threats, threats of rape, sexist, degrading and mystifying remarks, minimizing the gravity of the situation and passing the streamer for a simple killjoy when none of his fifty colleagues publicly takes his defense. At the time, she finds herself alone, while everyone congratulates Inoxtag on the audience record he has just beaten and Zerator pulls out a megaphone to applaud him.

This wave of harassment forced Ultia to put her Twitter account in private, before she admitted to having received death and rape threats directly on her Instagram account. It was only in the hours that followed that a few more streamers of the event express their support for it via their respective social networks. A few weeks after the Twitch hack which once again highlighted the low representation of women on the platform, a few months after the various online protests demanding more sanctions from the moderation bodies (#ADayOffTwitch, in particular) and even though women are still mocked and constantly sexualized on the platform, that such an incident could happen to the during one of the most watched events on the scene stream Frenchwoman asks again. That of the role of moderation and of the organizers in raising the awareness of the various participants (nine women, forty-two men) to the subjects of sexism, racism or harassment. That, again, of controlling what is broadcast during the event, in front of an audience that is often young and sometimes devoid of benchmarks in the face of these issues.

The main instigator of the meeting was illustrated by a late and risky speech, which led him to qualify the incident as “pseudo drama“at the very end of the marathon, ironically thanking those who would have”discovered the event via Twitter“. Comments that Zerator quickly deleted from his Twitter account, to replace them with a new post, citing”abusive behavior“and officially condemning the violent demonstrations endured by Ultia. It took several hours, and a number of messages of support from various public figures, to get there. If the financial objective of ZEvent again seems to have been largely exceeded, that of its exemplary nature therefore remains quite far from being achieved.