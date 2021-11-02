Benjamin Castaldi’s son was transported to the emergency room

Times are tough for Simon Castaldi. On September 28, Benjamin Castaldi’s son was fired from the Marseillais after being violent towards Tristan. A few days later, it was on social networks that Adixia’s companion expressed his mea culpa. “Even though I think I was right, I made it too personal a deal. I should have taken it more lightly. I crossed the line and I recognize myself more. I lost my temper. There are actions that cannot be done. I have to go, ”said Simon Castaldi. Finally, the reality TV candidate managed to make his return to the program, with the agreement of the other candidates.

And this November 2, it’s another disturbing matter that Enzo’s brother shared on Instagram. Simon Castaldi first shared a photo taken inside a fire engine, on which he captioned “emergency”. The young man then posted a picture of his right hand, surrounded by a large bandage. As concerns began to emerge on social networks, Simon was able to return to his beautiful Adixia and explained what happened. “I’m not dead, sorry again,” he quipped before telling his story.





This morning, Simon Castaldi and Adixia received many packages, which they hastened to unpack. Problem, a cylinder-shaped package was very difficult to open. Neither one nor two, Simon Castaldi equipped himself with a “very sharp knife”. “And I stick my knife between my thumb (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Large families, life in XXL: Mario Romero confides in the construction of their house

PHOTOS Thomas Pesquet: fear aboard the ISS for Halloween

Élodie Gossuin away from her children: the former Miss France does not hide her “big depression”

Ary Abittan accused of rape: the actor was indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision

Marion Jollès not interested in Romain Grosjean: the pilot reveals his big problem at the start of their relationship