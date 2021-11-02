Benoît Paire eliminated in the first round by Pablo Carreño Busta

It smelled of epic and epic, the turnaround at 12:10 a.m.! The Avignon resident raged, the public stamped their feet again. But it would be very short lived. In the process, the Spaniard made a perfect game in the engagement and broke white, again. Pair had a 4-4 ball, offered on a double fault by the Spaniard, but he did not catch it. It was the last light of the night. At 12:26 a.m., after a 1:28 p.m. match, the story was already over. For his eighth participation in the Rolex Paris Masters, Paire had undoubtedly imagined a better reunion with the Parisian public. “It will remain a great memory anyway, but there is a lot of disappointment”, he insisted, before turning to 2022 … or perhaps before, with the Blues for the Davis Cup final phase in Innsbruck on November 25. “Of course I want to go to Davis Cup, that’s part of my goals. I think I have the level, the experience, the skills to be in this team, I think I can contribute something. But I’m not the only one who wants to and it’s not me who decides, it’s Sébastien (Grosjean, the captain) ”, he said, however clearly posing as a candidate for the post.