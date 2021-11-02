Berlin public prosecutor in Germany informs conspirator on the run in Turkey

The mole was at the heart of the system. A member of the Berlin prosecutor’s office is suspected of having transmitted information to a follower of conspiracy theories, opposed to health measures and on the run for several months, city authorities said on Monday.

Einen vergleichbaren Fall hat es in der Berliner Justiz nach meiner Erinnerung noch nicht gegeben. Nachdem der Haftbefehl an Attila Hildmann mutmaßlich durchgestochen wurde, hat die @GStABerlin intensiv in den eigenen Reihen ermittelt. (1/2) https://t.co/BY1jqexcJW – Dirk Behrendt (@Dirk_Behrendt) November 1, 2021

“To my knowledge, there has never been a comparable case in the Berlin judicial system,” lamented Dirk Berendt, senator in charge of justice in Berlin, on Twitter, confirming information from the Berlin press. The suspect is a 32-year-old former employee of the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

She is suspected of having passed on information to Attila Hildmann, a German-Turkish chef, who became famous for his books and videos on vegan cooking and now a fervent opponent of sanitary measures. He ensures in particular that the government works for billionaire Bill Gates and uses the pandemic to establish a state of surveillance, specifies Deutsche Welle.



Sensitive documents transmitted

The suspect, fired from the Berlin prosecutor’s office, would belong to the anti-mask movement known as “free thinkers” (“Querdenker”), which is leading the charge against anti-Covid devices in Germany, struck in recent days by a resumption of the ‘epidemic.

In particular, she transmitted to Attila Hildmann an arrest warrant concerning him and also consulted documents concerning the conspiracy movement and far-right activists. According to Deutsche Welle, the employee is also suspected of having visited the conspiratorial leader in Turkey.

Suspected of anti-Semitism, Attila Hildmann, targeted by several investigations in Germany, left the country for several months and is believed to be in Turkey. This case prompted the Berlin prosecutor’s office to tighten access to its most confidential documents.