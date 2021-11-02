Björn Andrésen, elegy on an advanced decrepitude

Björn Andrésen in “Death in Venice” (1971), by Luchino Visconti. MARIO TURSI

Those who remember only the curly and marmoreal figure of Björn Andrésen, the Tadzio of the film Death in Venice (1971), by Luchino Visconti (broadcast by Arte in the first part of the evening), will have a shock when they discover, in the documentary The Blond Angel by Visconti. Björn Andrésen, from youngster to actor, what became of what the director called “Most beautiful boy in the world”.

Accompanied by sepulchral music and filmed from behind by Kristina Petri and Kristian Lindström, a man slowly walks down a long corridor in the half-light of an abandoned building. A luminous opening will barely reveal the features of an ascetic, bearded old man with long white hair.

The sequence goes directly to the images of the audition of the young Swede, fifty-one years ago, while Visconti was looking for an actor “With eyes the color of dawn gray”, then, without transition, on those of the filthy apartment of Björn Andrésen, 64 years old when the documentary was filmed in 2019.

He told himself a lot about the fall of the angel after this film which propelled his worldwide glory as an androgynous icon and forced him, after an extreme commodification of his image in Japan, to try to reinvent himself. But his acting career will be confined mainly to the field of Swedish television.





“More harm than good”

However, with the exception of a big ten-year “hole” in the 1990s, Björn Andrésen never completely disappeared. In 1988, Etienne Faure dedicated a short film to him, In search of Tadzio, which took up, by translating it, the title ofAlla ricerca di Tadzio (1970), a documentary filmed by Visconti during the casting sessions of Death in Venice.

In January 2005, Björn Andrésen moved to Paris. During the show “Le Je / Nous de Claire”, hosted by Claire Chazal and produced by Michel Field on the gay channel Pink TV, the fifty-something eluded a lot about a life decidedly less smooth than ivory skin of Tadzio, but clearly said how much Death in Venice had made him “ more harm than good ”.

In The Blond Angel of Visconti, Björn Andrésen, now a grandfather, exposes his existence much more explicitly: the suicide of his mother when he was only 10 years old; a stepfather whom he took for his biological father; a grandmother who wanted her grandson to be famous at all costs; the death of her second child at the age of 7 months; the impediment of a career as a pianist (we see him listening to a tape on which, at the age of 18, he played the virtuoso Impromptu fantasy op. 66 by Chopin).

The film of Kristina Petri and Kristian Lindström does not leave unscathed and poses a mortifying gaze a little too insistent on the current decrepitude of the one who was “A young boy embodying absolute beauty”, by filming it in addition within the framework of the Hôtel des Bains du Lido, in Venice – where the film was shot -, abandoned for ten years.

And the discomfort is great when one hears, in conclusion, Andrésen making disturbing crepuscular remarks while his emaciated silhouette is filmed facing the sea, recalling Aschenbach’s last moments in Death in Venice, expiring in front of “The beauty of an angel of death” who, perhaps, beckoned to him …

The Blond Angel by Visconti. Björn Andrésen, from youngster to actor, documentary by Kristina Petri and Kristian Lindström (Sweden, 2019, 52 min.)