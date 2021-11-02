BMW X3 (2022): the millionaire

In short Compact SUV From 49 650 € 2 or 4 wheel drive

Launched in 2017, the third generation X3 is one of BMW’s latest bestsellers. In its category, that of compact SUVs, the German trustees, alongside the Mercedes GLC, the best sales in the main markets such as China, the United States and Europe. To date, 1.1 million customers have found a buyer by counting its cut derivative, the X4.

The Munich firm therefore remained cautious on the arrival of this mid-career restyling. The designers have revisited some style elements in order to harmonize its resemblance with the rest of the X range (SUV). The front and rear bumpers have been reworked to increase sturdiness and the grille is slightly larger. The thinner spotlights adopt LED technology as standard. They are available with optional Matrix or laser technologies, with a range of 650 meters. The rear part of the X3 is the one with the most visible changes, with new pinhead-shaped 3D effect lights.











BMW is also expanding the number of colors, on condition that you put your hand (again) into your pocket via the “individual” program which allows from a wide choice of this “Frozen Deep Gray” paint which dresses our test model delivered in M ​​finish. Sport equipped with the M aerodynamic package and optional 20 ” rims.







Inside, the changes are minor. The central console adopts a new air conditioning unit, from the 4 Series, and a redesigned lower part. The start button now migrates close to the gear lever, which has also received an update. Finally, the multimedia screen (Android and Carplay compatible) can now climb up to 12.3 inches in its most advanced definition.











The latter is not the best on the market today, but it has the merit of being efficient and fairly easy to use. It has nevertheless been the subject of some changes. For example, the personal assistant is now able to manage the air conditioning and the opening and closing of windows. It is supplemented on our test model by digital instrumentation (analog on the basic versions) and by a head-up display. The environment of the X3 is not as technological as that of a GLC or a Q5 for example, but this sobriety benefits the ergonomics and the residual value of the vehicle which is among the best on the market.

Once again, the quality of finishes is irreproachable on this model invoiced at 66,550 € excluding options and penalties. The latter fluctuating between € 1,761 and € 5,715 (depending on the options chosen and until the end of 2021).











The X3 has earned its wagon stripes thanks to its pleasant and practical living space. Passengers have room in the back and the cargo volume is at the high average of the market. The latter offers 550 liters base for the thermal versions and 450 liters for the plug-in hybrid version. Good point for daily use, the rear seatbacks are 40/20/40 folding and offer a flat loading surface. Without forgetting the automatic opening of the tailgate, standard on this M Sport finish.