Bosz made a secret pact with the locker room executives

Peter Bosz has forged a special bond with OL players. Barely landed in Lyon in the offseason, the Dutch technician is already appreciated by his flock to the point that they support him tooth and nail despite the mixed results. After the defeat in Nice on October 24 (2-3), his message to his troops is clear: “No question of lowering your head. Look at what has been achieved before. This is what we have to put in place. The locker room is sensitive to his speech, the rest comes naturally.

“Without telling him, they get together to talk about this situation,” explains L’Equipe. The players then evoke the collapse at the Allianz Riviera, but also their relationship to the football practiced, to the requests of their technician. The executives are responsible for reporting the information to their trainer. And the message is clear: ‘We must continue on this path.’ They think that everything was not perfect against the OGCN but that the direction taken remains the right one, they have fun, do not want to change their philosophy and think that the results will come if they continue like this. “





The victory against Lens (2-1) on Saturday, even difficult, confirmed the strength of the pact and the sacred union that is rife at OL this season.