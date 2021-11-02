BP posts $ 2.5 billion loss in Q3 despite rising prices

The British major saw its results ballasted by an accounting charge that came into effect before scheduled deliveries of hydrocarbons.

The oil giant BP announced Tuesday a loss of 2.5 billion dollars in the third quarter, against only 450 million dollars of net loss in the third quarter of 2020. This loss seems all the more important in the context of real soaring prices oil and gas. Above all, BP publishes its results in the wake of other oil groups such as the French TotalEnergies or the American majors ExxonMobil and Chevron which have taken full advantage of the rise in hydrocarbon prices, releasing billions of dollars in profits.

Read alsoFossil fuels: global forecasts shatter the climate target





The group’s results are weighed down by an accounting charge of $ 6.1 billion before tax. This is explained by “the increase in the prices of future gas contracts towards the end of the quarter“Which require the accounting entry of the risk even before delivery, explains BP, but this lag”must be absorbed if prices fall»And over the deliveries. Its competitor Shell was however also weighed down by an accounting charge, posting a loss of 447 million dollars in the third quarter.

Large share buyback movement

Excluding accounting effects, the group posted a nice underlying profit of 3.3 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2021, against 86 million a year earlier. The underlying performance of the group was also praised by Bernard Looney, CEO, in a press release. “These strong results and underlying cash flow support further reduction in net debtThe group, reduced by 20% in one year, to 32 billion dollars, according to the press release from BP.

The oil major also continues a share buyback program, announcing $ 1.25 billion, after 900 million executed in the third quarter, and announces a dividend of 5.46 cents per common share for the third quarter, stable after an increase of 4% announced in the previous quarter.