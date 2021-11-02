Brian Laundrie probably committed suicide

The Sarasota County, Florida sheriff explained at a panel hosted by a non-partisan political group on Friday that Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie had likely committed suicide.

Brian Laundrie’s autopsy did not reveal anything. In early October, the human remains of the 23-year-old wanted by police were discovered in a decaying Florida nature reserve after being submerged for weeks in the marshy waters there. While the exact causes of his death may never be known, on Friday the Sarasota County Sheriff said he had “probably committed suicide.” Kurt Hoffman, who spoke at a panel hosted by a non-partisan political group explained: “This guy left and he probably killed himself, he was in the exact spot where we thought he was. . But there was more than a meter of water at that time ”. “This is dangerous research for police teams, who must wade through swamps infested with alligators and snakes and flooded trails,” Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Point police, said last September.

Brian Laundrie was wanted by authorities in the investigation into the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming. The young man who had been traveling with her through American national parks for more than two months had returned alone on 1er September, with their vehicle, and refused to say where she was as the girl’s parents tried unsuccessfully to contact her. He himself then disappeared on September 13 before being discovered dead a month later. He was not officially suspected of murder although Gabby’s autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death, but he had been charged with fraud after using his partner’s credit card after her death.

The police error

In addition, during the panel, a fault of the police at the time of the disappearance of Brian Laundrie was also discussed. On September 13, Brian Laundrie left his home in a Mustang which he then parked in front of the Carlton Nature Reserve. Two days later, the authorities believed they saw him returning home, still in the same car. But it was actually his mother, who had a baseball cap on her head, driving the vehicle. She would have gone to get the car from the reserve to bring it home. North Point Police Chief Todd Garrison admitted the mistake on Friday: “As a leader, what should I do? People want transparency and honesty from law enforcement. So yes, we made a mistake. It’s a human error, but I stay behind my team, ”he said.