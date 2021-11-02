Bruises, scars or surgery? Kelly Vedovelli’s face worries ‘TPMP’ fans

For several years now, Kelly Vedovelli has been one of Cyril Hanouna’s favorite columnists. The host regularly invites the young woman around the table of columnists in TPMP. Always inclined to say out loud what she thinks, she never hesitates to sharply reframe some of her colleagues. A strong personality which earned Kelly Vedovelli great popularity on social networks. And then the rather pleasant physique of the columnist does the rest, it must also be said.

True object of fantasies for some, the pretty blonde is closely scrutinized by many viewers. Last spring it was her buttocks that were the center of attention. Many wondered if the young woman had not resorted to cosmetic surgery: “Kelly’s buttocks in #TPMP are not the same buttocks as in her Instagram photos. But in any case there tonight, she has a body of phew “,” You remade your buttocks, it is not possible ???“. Faced with these questions, Kelly Vedovelli responded head-on on social networks by posting photos of her buttocks:”Lazy to look for the corresponding years but here are the photos that answer this question (spread over 6 years). When I gain weight, it’s hard and bad“.





The face of Kelly Vedovelli calls out to internet users

But Monday, November 1, it is another part of the body of the young woman which intrigued the faithful of TPMP. Indeed, the latter noted some blue marks on the face of Kelly Vedovelli. What feed the craziest rumors on Twitter. “she had injections just before coming ?? She has bruises all over her face !!!!, “What’s going on with Kelly Vedovelli’s face?”, “What is this makeup @KellyVedovelli ??? it makes grayish black streaks around the nose ????? “, @KellyVedovelli it’s ok with botox, it’s not natural at all.”, can we read among the reactions of Internet users. We therefore await the development of the main interested party …

