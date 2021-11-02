Bugatti is officially married to Croatian manufacturer Rimac

A few months after the confirmation of the project, the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture was officially launched on November 1. The two labels are thus making a new start, at completely different times in their history. Born more than 110 years ago, Bugatti is securing a future in an automobile industry totally turned upside down by electrification. Founded only 12 years ago, Rimac, specialist in electric motor super sports cars, will enter a new dimension.

Especially since the Croatian manufacturer is the majority in this new set. The joint venture is 55% owned by Rimac and 45% by Porsche AG, which therefore led Bugatti in the operation. It is also via Porsche that Rimac came into play, since the German took 10% of Rimac’s shares in 2018. It now holds 24%.





It is Mate Rimac, founder of his eponymous brand, who will take the helm of this new couple. Stephan Winkelmann therefore leaves his place at the head of Bugatti, but he still retains responsibility for Lamborghini, which is no small feat. The wedding is accompanied by other movements in the organization chart, for example with the arrival of Emilio Scervo as CTO. He was recruited from McLaren, a direct competitor!

Bugatti-Rimac’s headquarters will be based in Croatia. But the two parties will continue to operate as independent brands, keeping their respective production sites. Bugattis will thus always be made in France, with hand-produced production in the workshops of Molsheim. There is no threat to the tricolor job.

However, the formalization of the marriage has not yet been accompanied by the announcement of joint projects. Certainly, thanks to Rimac, Bugatti will be able to launch a 100% electric hypercar by the end of the decade. But for now, the brand is focused on the production of the Chiron and its derivatives, equipped with a W16 petrol unit. Bugatti has just announced that there are only 40 Chiron available to order out of the 500 planned.