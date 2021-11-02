Call of Duty Vanguard: the game will break a tradition only for PS5 and PS4 gamers

For the past few years, Call of Duty players on PS4 (and PS5 since 2020) have been entitled to exclusive content from Activision: nevertheless, things have visibly changed slightly for COD Vanguard.

Unsurprisingly, Sony and Activision get along particularly well, resulting in partnerships for the franchise. Call of Duty. It is not for nothing that Microsoft has allied itself with its biggest competitor, namely EA’s Battlefield 2042 for this year 2021: a future showdown that will also go through the box of exclusive content for each platforms. Call of Duty Vanguard is therefore no exception to the rule, with however a small change compared to previous years.

No exclusive mode for PlayStation players

The PlayStation community has always been pretty spoiled when it comes to Call of Duty. For example, for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, PS4 players were entitled to Survival mode for one year; history repeated itself in 2020 with Black Ops Cold War and the Onslaught mode of the Zombie part, which only just this week made its way to PC and Xbox.

We were therefore entitled to wonder if the tradition of an exclusive mode was going to be repeated for Vanguard but the ModernWarzone account has been confirmed, from Activision, that it will ultimately be … nothing.

An Activision representative has reached out to us and confirmed @charlieINTEL‘s report of no PlayStation exclusive game mode for #Vanguard. 🎉 – ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 30, 2021

Other bonuses reserved for the PS5 and PS4 for COD Vanguard

No game mode will be reserved for PS5 and PS4 players for Call of Duty: Vanguard, so. However, they will indeed be entitled to exclusive content: PlayStation Plus members will receive a pack that includes a new Operator skin, Weapon Blueprint, and other bonuses. This will be the case with each new season. the PlayStation Blog also details other treats planned for PlayStation 5 and 4:





Additionally, to celebrate team spirit, PlayStation players who play together in a group will receive 25% additional Weapon XP. Additionally, PlayStation players can expect exclusive monthly Double XP events, each lasting 24 hours. Finally, to make sure they’re ready to receive all kinds of enemies as they should be, PlayStation players will benefit from two additional equipment slots.

Remember that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. If the game is a success and if Activision allows it, there is a good reason for it to be the first installment of a Vanguard trilogy, the developers at Sledgehammer Games having great ambitions for their franchise …

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on Amazon from € 60