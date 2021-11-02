Carlo Ancelotti’s prediction on Eden Hazard

What follows after this advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti is an optimistic man. Eden Hazard (30) finds himself in an extremely complicated situation at Real Madrid, where he has never justified the € 115m paid by the Merengues to bring him from Chelsea in 2019. The coach of the Casa Blanca is in this. well aware but he assured that the Belgian international was doing everything to get by. “His situation is not easy. Even though it seems like he doesn’t give everything the same, it’s not like that. He’s trying to change, to have different routines … He’s managing it well at the moment ”, he initially launched this Tuesday, in a press conference, before the meeting between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday (6:45 p.m., 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League).





The former Chelsea or Milan coach has yet a very good feeling about the former Lille. “I think that as soon as he picks up the pace of the competition and feels good again, he’s a top-level player who will once again be one of the top ten in the world. “ The Mister, still with a good touch of optimism, concluded by sending a positive message to Eden Hazard: “A lot of players who don’t play have to have faith. Nobody thought Mariano (Diaz) ‘s moment could come, he came and he appreciated it and played really well, showing professionalism. That’s what Hazard and the others have to do. “

