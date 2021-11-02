Caroline Margeridon (Case concluded) talks about her mother’s relationship with Johnny Hallyday!

Caroline Margeridon, that the faithful ofDeal concluded know well, is revealed in his autobiography Free! to be published this Thursday, November 4 by Plon editions. Over the pages, the antique dealer has notably revealed his mother’s love story with Johnny Hallyday …
Caroline Margeridon has established herself as one of the emblematic buyers ofDeal concluded. If today she seems inseparable from the program, like her best enemy Julien Cohen, she nevertheless almost threw in the towel from her first participation, as she had confided to France Sunday. On October 15, the mother of Victoire and Alexandre had poured out her casting for the show, which she did not take very seriously. Always so cash, she revealed to have refused “categorically“to participate in Deal concluded when the production first picked it up. And she even almost sabotaged her casting for the program.
Caroline Margeridon evokes “tensions” in the teamDeal concluded
“The show was stuck on a really bad time slot. I ended up accepting a casting, but by Skype when the offices are 600 meters from my shops and still with the idea of refusing. I joked, I was delusional, I said anything. I didn’t know that the bosses of Warner and France TV were watching. In fact, they needed a woman who had a bit of a mouth “, she had noticed. On the occasion of the release of his first book, an autobiography soberly titled Free!, to be published Thursday, November 4 by Plon editions, Caroline Margeridon gave an interview to our colleagues from Current wife. She did not hide anything behind the scenes of her life, starting with those ofDeal concluded. Contrary to appearances, all is not rosy on the set for the buyers of the show, as the expert reveals: “Those with whom there are tensions, I consider that they do not exist. Of course I don’t like them all. You shouldn’t waste your energy fighting uninteresting people. We must keep it for those we love“confesses the one who prefers to devote herself to her great friend Sophie Davant.
“They stayed three years together, long before I was born“
But in her book, the buyer reveals a part of her private life. Indeed, the one who shares her life with a certain Pascal has revealed his mother’s affair … with Johnny Hallyday ! “They stayed three years together, long before I was born. It was my grandmother who told me about it, she sold the wick. All Johnny’s songs, I know them by heart, we only listened to that! I imagine that René Margeridon (his father, Editor’s note) shouldn’t like it at all. The funny thing is that he then got married to Sylvie Vartan, who was completely at the antithesis of my mother“she revealed.