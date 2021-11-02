Cécile (Love is in the meadow) gives a clue about the rest of her relationship with Franck! – news

Cécile (Love is in the meadow) would she have heard Franck’s regrets? On Instagram, the former contender of the silviculturist reacted to the episode broadcast this Monday, November 1 and let slip some clues about the rest of their relationship.

Aired this Monday, November 1, the tenth episode of Love is in the meadow has many surprises in store for viewers. While some farmers have seen their budding love stories come to fruition, others regret having missed the boat. Like Franck, who is heartbroken. If he let go without difficulty the exuberant Anne-Lise, the sylviculturist does not recover from the departure of Cécile: “I am sure I have let go of the woman of my life. I made a mistake. I was dazzled by Anne-Lise who came straight away … I got to know my life. I let her go, it doesn’t bother me. I think of Cécile and I cry“, he admits in front of the cameras of M6. In front of her television that evening, Cécile seems to have heard the confession of her farmer. This Tuesday, November 2, the mother of the family shared her reaction on Instagram. She takes stock and gives some clues about the rest of the adventure …

Cécile moved by Franck’s attentions

Just like her ex-suitor, the one who has the eyes of Line Renaud is on edge: “Is there still someone who hasn’t seen me cry? I did not count the number of passages of my tears last night but it was impressive!“, she admits.”I think I have more “air time” when I am no longer there than when I was present“, she continues. The least we can say is that we cannot contradict the mother of the family! Indeed, Franck has not stopped talking about Cécile in the last episode, while this last left the adventure. An attitude that did not fail to annoy Anne-Lise… who decided to leave. While the literature teacher has just packed up, Franck, haunted by regret, seizes from her phone to write a nice statement to the one who made her heart beat from the start: Cécile. “I was wrong, I only think of you, I cry all the time thinking of you. I love you, I couldn’t tell you“he writes.





“It will be long until the balance sheet”

In her post published on Instagram, Cécile shares with her community of 7,000 subscribers her reaction to this romantic text message received during the filming of the show: “The text message and the attached declaration touched a lot of them… it made me think a lot!“, she admits. In the rest of the episode, we discover that Karine Le Marchand went to Franck to direct him. Once again, Cécile wishes to react to what was said in the episode : “I also remember that we went from available tomorrow to next year (and that, I discover it like you) so the strong argument to put me out is not quite true and certainly had to change things“, she analyzes. The young woman will conclude her message with an enigmatic sentence: “Okay now it’s going to be long until the balance sheet but I’ll be a grave.“Would Cécile let it be understood that she will stand alongside Franck during the assessment? The mystery remains unsolved!