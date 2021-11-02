Cécile (Love is in the pre 2021) back and in a relationship with Franck? She answers

Cécile needed to be “revitalize and erase the stigmas of sadness” once left with Franck

In her Instagram post in question, Cécile captioned: “And what do we do after that? I re-situate the context; I’m leaving during partial confinement so I have few options … I have to go home! A few meters further, reasonable, I park on the side of the road and I talk to my support group that I have already told you about “ and “One of the girls who lives near Franck’s offers me to come to her house to evacuate. But no, it’s obvious, I need to see my children, my mother and my dogs”.

“It will take a few days for me to regain my energy … but since I only stayed 3 days, I had 2 days of leave to recharge my batteries and erase the stigma of sadness for the recovery. And yes, I could not. not explain the emotions that inhabited me so the best was to hide them “ she had specified, she who was in tears when she left Love is in the meadow 2021, so much Cécile appreciated Franck.

Attention spoilers on the episode currently broadcast on Monday, November 1!





In the new episode currently being broadcast this Monday, November 1, 2021 on M6, there is a beginning of an answer on the supposed couple Franck-Cécile. Yes, in this episode which had already been available for several days on Salto, in preview, Anne-Lise leaves the farm. She is tired of hearing Franck talk about Cécile when she is gone. And the farmer admits to having done “a *** ***” by letting Cécile go. He even asks Karine Le Marchand for advice, to send a message to Cécile and ask her if they can meet again. Since in her Insta story, the contender confided in wanting to give Franck another chance, we say to ourselves that they have indeed been able to meet again and could be in a relationship since …