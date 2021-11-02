Champions League: Chelsea win in Malmö without shining

As in the first leg, on October 20, Édouard Mendy, the Chelsea goalkeeper, spent a very quiet evening on Tuesday on the lawn of the Eleda Stadion in Malmö. Like the first leg, the former Rennes goalkeeper had almost nothing to do since the players of John Dahl Tomasson – former serial scorer of Feyenoord or AC Milan in particular – did not frame any of their four attempts. On the other hand, the Blues were much less effective than Stamford Bridge (4-0) even if they ended up winning (1-0) thanks to a goal from Hakim Ziyech in the 56th.
Thomas Tuchel’s men mastered the game in the proportions of the first leg (66% possession, 22 shots, including 10 on target) but were much less successful, especially during the first period, the more animated of the two. Azpilicueta (13th), Ziyech (16th), Havertz (29th), Christensen (32nd) or even Alonso (35th) made Dahlin, the goalkeeper of Malmö shine, not always very academic in his saves, but who had the merit of delay the opening of the scoring. The premises could even have scored first if Colak had better negotiated the magnificent opening of Pena, but he took the ball from the shin and did not frame his attempt (45th + 1).
Perfectly served by Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, not very skilful this Tuesday evening, ended up scoring. Thiago Silva could have doubled the bet but saw his shot pushed back on his line by Ahmedhodzic (68th), just like Havertz who lost a new duel with Dalhin (79th).
With this third victory in four matches, Chelsea consolidates their second place with as many points as Juventus (9) which receives Zenith Saint Petersburg from 9 p.m. In two weeks, the Londoners will welcome the Piedmontese formation which beat them in the first leg (1-0).