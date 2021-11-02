Champions League: Chelsea win in Malmö without shining

Thomas Tuchel’s men mastered the game in the proportions of the first leg (66% possession, 22 shots, including 10 on target) but were much less successful, especially during the first period, the more animated of the two. Azpilicueta (13th), Ziyech (16th), Havertz (29th), Christensen (32nd) or even Alonso (35th) made Dahlin, the goalkeeper of Malmö shine, not always very academic in his saves, but who had the merit of delay the opening of the scoring. The premises could even have scored first if Colak had better negotiated the magnificent opening of Pena, but he took the ball from the shin and did not frame his attempt (45th + 1).



