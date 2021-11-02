Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United at Atalanta Bergamo

The Colombian dragster ended up being rewarded with a 2-1 goal. He went to the limit of offside on an opening by Jose Luis Palomino – decisive offensively in addition to his huge defensive match – to resist the return of Harry Maguire who had covered him at the start of the action (58th ). The first player of an Italian team to be a scorer and decisive passer against MU since Ronaldinho in 2010, Zapata, who had not scored for a year on the European stage, was deprived of the double in the wake of Bailly (61st), huge. It was then De Gea who defeated him (85th).