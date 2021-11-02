Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United at Atalanta Bergamo

The match: 2-2
After the crazy match won by Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 20 (3-2), the reunion between the Red Devils and Atalanta Bergamo on Tuesday promised to be enticing. They have been. Yet seriously heckled by an Atalanta as disciplined as inspired, guided by an intractable Duvan Zapata, MU was still able to count on a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double, to snatch the draw (2-2). This point allows Manchester United to be at the top of Group F alongside Villarreal (7 points).
After scoring in each of the first three Champions League matches, including the victory goal against Atalanta two weeks ago (3-2), Cristiano Ronaldo added another line to his legend on Tuesday. In a match that the Mancuniens should have lost ten times, the Portuguese did everything to snatch the draw. He first equalized before half-time, after a delicious combination with Mason Greenwood, who had just come on instead of Pogba (see below), and his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, who allowed him to score on a delicious heel (45th + 1).
Unleashed while most of his teammates were resigned, Ronaldo then made a feat when he signed a perfect volley of the right on a discount from Greenwood to equalize (90th + 1). His first European double with Manchester United since 2009 brings his total to 139 goals in C1.
23
Manchester United have already conceded 23 goals in all competitions this season. Among the Premier League teams, only Norwich (28) and Leicester (25) do worse.
Before being saved by CR7, Manchester United had however been suffocated most of the time by Atalanta Bergamo. After an initial fright on a strike from McTominay deflected by Palomino on the post of Musso (5th), the team of Gian Piero Gasperini delivered a superb collective performance in the first period. Josep Ilicic opened the scoring by exploiting a superb work of Zapata on the left side, who delivered him an ideal cross (12th). The decisive passer then almost scored but was countered by Bailly (32nd, 35th).
The Colombian dragster ended up being rewarded with a 2-1 goal. He went to the limit of offside on an opening by Jose Luis Palomino – decisive offensively in addition to his huge defensive match – to resist the return of Harry Maguire who had covered him at the start of the action (58th ). The first player of an Italian team to be a scorer and decisive passer against MU since Ronaldinho in 2010, Zapata, who had not scored for a year on the European stage, was deprived of the double in the wake of Bailly (61st), huge. It was then De Gea who defeated him (85th).
In the 36th minute, he sat on the lawn of Gewiss Stadium and quickly joined the exit, replaced by Greenwood (38th). Bad news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and for Didier Deschamps, who will announce his next list on Thursday.