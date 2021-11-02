Champions League – Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta): “I was disappointed that Ronaldo returned to England”

Gian Piero Gasperini may well be the coach of a rival club Juventus, he would have preferred Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave Piedmont. In any case, this was assured by the technician of Atalanta, a handsome player, before finding the Portuguese star in the Champions League and in Italy, during the confrontation between the Dea and Manchester United (9 p.m.) on Tuesday. “I can only say that he is an extraordinary player, I have the impression of saying a banality. What he’s doing in Manchester again, just see the goal on Saturday (against Tottenham, Editor’s note) and the other goals he’s already scored, he’s an incredible goal machine“, said the coach of the Bergamo club during an online press conference.

“He had brought added value to our championship. Personally, I was disappointed that he returned to England, I would have preferred him to stay in Italy, because we always hope that the best players arrive in Italy, even if it costs a few more goals against us.“added Gasperini.”He is a capital player, of a very high level, we will have to concede very little, either to him or to the whole team.Manchester United, added Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata at his side.

Champions League Lille is trampling but fortunately the French clubs woke up at the right time 4 HOURS AGO



Ronaldo has a winning spirit, he is always very motivated

Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed any idea of ​​revenge for Ronaldo, who left Italy at the end of a more mixed season which saw Juve finish only fourth in the championship. “Whatever the game, Ronaldo has a winning spirit, he is always very motivated“, he assured during the press conference of the English club.”That’s how he got to the top level, it’s not about proving anything to anyone other than his teammates and his own supporters“, added the Norwegian coach.

“Henry was criticized for being too nice to Arsenal”: Are the pundits impartial?

Ronaldo returned this summer to Manchester United, where he had already played between 2003 and 2009, after three seasons at Juventus with which he won two Italian league titles (2019 and 2020) and finished top scorer last season. in Serie A. For Atalanta, currently tied for second in Group F of the Champions League tied with Villarreal (4 pts), behind Manchester United (6 pts), the meeting “is not decisive but very important“, recalled Gasperini.”We know that we still need to take six points to have the mathematical virtual certainty of qualifying. The victory is therefore very important, any other result would leave things as they are.“, he estimated.

Champions League “We just have to be ashamed”: Allegri, complicated return to Juve 4 HOURS AGO