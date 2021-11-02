Champions League – Malmö – Chelsea: The Blues win a third success thanks to Hakim Ziyech (0-1)

Chelsea are content with the bare minimum. This Tuesday evening, the Blues won on the lawn of Malmö with a short header (0-1), on the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. At the Eleda Stadion, Hakim Ziyech’s only goal (56th) was therefore sufficient. In the group H standings, Thomas Tuchel’s men, still second, now have the same number of points (9) as Juventus, which hosts Zenit (9 p.m.). For his part, Malmö, with this fourth defeat, remains dead last.

Despite five goals scored in their first three games, Chelsea are clearly not among the best attacks in the competition, since the start of the season. For this new meeting, the Blues had to do without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mason Mount or even Mateo Kovacic. But that did not prevent Thomas Tuchel’s men from taking matters into their own hands, as in the first leg, this time more widely won (4-0).

Ziyech has found his way back to the net

For this second act, if the gap was therefore less, at the scoreboard level, Edouard Mendy nevertheless spent a particularly quiet evening, with not the slightest intervention to perform, despite a total of four attempts for the Swedes. Malmö will therefore have to wait a while to hope to score his first goal in this European campaign. Opposite, the Blues, who monopolized the ball (73% of possession), struck 22 times, for eleven attempts on target.





Hakim Ziyech

Not necessarily in confidence in recent months and especially silent since August 11, Hakim Ziyech ended up unblocking the situation, shortly before the hour mark, after a very good service from Callum Hudson-Odoi (56th, 0-1) . A goal in a second period much less exciting than the first. And above all, for more than 50 minutes of play, Johan Dahlin long delayed the deadline, as in front of César Azpilicueta (13th), Ziyech (16th, 21st), Kai Havertz (29th), Andreas Christensen (32nd), Marcos Alonso ( 32nd, 35th) or even Ruben Loftus-Cheek (54th).

Before having much less work then, while Chelsea was content to manage this small goal in advance, even if Thiago Silva requested the Bosnian defender Anel Ahmedhodzic on his line (68th), while Havertz has a last times found the gloves of the opposing goalkeeper (78th). Chelsea, defending champion, will therefore be largely satisfied with this third victory and can now more than ever consider the round of 16.

