Champions League – Why despite Lille’s results, France’s UEFA coefficient is doing well

Lille has lost “only” a match in the Champions League and yet the northern club is, for the moment, the worst French student. After three contested days, the five other clubs entered in European Cups are still undefeated. A rarity for French football. And, above all, a breath of fresh air that falls at the right time for the UEFA coefficient of France. Explanations.

Nine wins, eight draws, one defeat: with such a record halfway through the group stages, the French teams collected 38,500 units in total, a victory worth 2,000 points and a draw, 1,000. Here is the detail :

9,000 points for PSG, with two wins and one draw as well as the 4,000 bonus points awarded for participation in the C1 group stage;

6,000 points for Lille, with two draws as well as the 4,000 bonus points awarded for participation in the group stage of C1;

6,000 points for Lyon, with three victories (C3);

5,000 points for Monaco, with two wins and a draw (C3);

5,000 points for Rennes, with two wins and a draw (C4);

3,000 points for Marseille, with three draws (C3);

That is a total of 34,000 points to which must be added the 2,000 points obtained by Rennes during its C4 barrage (two victories against Rosenborg) as well as the 2,500 units gleaned by the ASM during its third preliminary round (two victories against Sparta Prague) then during his jump-off (a draw against Shakhtar). Only half of the points are awarded in qualifying rounds and play-offs.

Resetting your distance from Portugal is essential

What to put into perspective the contribution of Lille, second supplier of points tied with Lyon despite disappointing results. What, also, to show the muscles vis-a-vis the other nations of the Old Continents. Because since the start of the season, only the Netherlands (8,000) and England (6.714) have a better record in relation to the number of clubs involved than France (6.416). Even if the four major associations (England, Spain, Italy, Germany) could benefit from the bonus points granted to the following rounds to regain their usual ranks.





The number of points per country since the start of the season

Ranking Country Coefficient 1. Netherlands 8,000 2. England 6.714 3. France 6.416 4. Spain 6.285 5. Germany 5.928 6. Portugal 5.750

One thing is certain, France has seriously taken its distance from Portugal. Over the past five seasons, France is now nearly 2,000 points ahead of its most serious rival, with 48,081 units against 46,216. And it was not really won: last August, the Portuguese association had nabbed 5th place thanks to better results obtained in the preliminary rounds. If he had not recovered his position by the end of the season, French football would have lost a qualifying ticket for the Europa League, and the fifth in Ligue 1 would have been transferred to the Europa League Conference.

The country coefficient as of November 1, 2021

Ranking Country Cumulative since 2017/2018 1. England 92.355 2. Spain 83,998 3. Italy 66.902 4. Germany 64.927 5. France 48,081 6. Portugal 46.216

It was therefore important to regain the advantage. Keeping it will be even more so: with the new formula of the Champions League which will be introduced in 2024, this fifth place in the UEFA index will make it possible to have a club more qualified directly for the C1, whose economic benefits will still be more consistent. France must therefore do everything to maintain its rank until this turning point. And so far, she’s doing it pretty well.

