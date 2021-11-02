Channel audiences in October: TF1 and France 2 remain in good shape with an increasing audience share while France 3 and M6 are down over one year

TF1 remains in shape, with an audience share that increased in October, like that of France 2, according to monthly data from Médiamétrie published on Tuesday. In October, TF1 recorded 20% audience share (PDA), up 0.7 points over one year, driven by its news reports and the interview with Prime Minister Jean Castex at 8:00 p.m. on October 21 (6.7 million viewers).

In addition to the Belgium-France football match (6.8 million viewers on October 7), fiction and entertainment also participate in the performance of the first channel.

The “Munch” series with Isabelle Nanty drew up to 5.6 million viewers and the seasons of the channel’s flagship shows, such as “Koh Lanta”, “The voice all stars” or “Dance with the stars”, are always popular with the public.

In total, the channels of the TF1 group (including TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries films and LCI) recorded 27.7% audience share (+0.7 point over one year).





France 2 is also in good shape with an audience share of 14.5%, up 0.6 point.

The return of popular fiction, “Capitaine Marleau”, was hailed by the public, with 7 million viewers, the best audience of the month outside of sport.

France 3’s audience share fell by 0.2 point to 9%.

The public group France Télévisions recorded a total audience share of 28.2%, down 0.2 points over one year.

M6, which nevertheless gathered 8.1 million viewers with the final of the League of Nations France-Spain, sees its audience share crumble compared to last year from 0.2 point to 9.3% .

Slight decline also for the Franco-German chain Arte: -0.2 points to 2.8%.

Within the Canal + group, C8 grew by 0.3 point to 2.8%, driven by a 30% jump in the average audience for Cyril Hanouna’s program “Touche pas à mon poste” over a year with more 1.3 million viewers per day.