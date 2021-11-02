Chantal Ladesou, the tragic death of her son Alix at age 21: “a huge shock, a tsunami”

If there is one subject that Chantal Ladesou does not like to bring up during her interviews, it is indeed the death of her son Alix in 1996. Victim of a terrible car accident at only 21 years old, the elder of the comedian and Michel Ansault left his mother in deep sadness. In an interview with the show Extravagant, unveiled exclusively by TV-Leisure, the 73-year-old actress confided in this terrible disappearance.

During this interview – broadcast on November 6 from 11:10 p.m. on Paris Première – the columnist of Big heads on RTL recalled fondly how she felt when she learned of her son’s death. Facing the host Corinne, the comedian shared the “huge shock” and the “tsunami“of the emotions that the disappearance of her child had engendered in her life. On the strength of this experience, Clémence and Julian’s mother then confided that she had managed to mourn:”I love life so much that I surpassed it. “And to add, with emotion:”Corn it’s still in me. “She also confided in thinking”everyday“to his eldest son.





In an interview with Luxury Jordan in Luxury Show in 2020, Chantal Ladesou had already confided in the subject of Alix. A drama that was still “burning“for the latter who shared to have been often questioned on the subject. Even if she made only rare confidences in the press, the actress shared having had a lot of trouble talking about it:”It’s always something inside me that makes me suffer as soon as we talk about it“, she had expressed. And to continue:”At the same time, it is also a way of reviving it. Talking about it, maybe it can help people to whom it has happened too … But it’s true that it’s always very sensitive“.

Chantal Ladesou’s interview can be found on the show Extravagant, broadcast this Saturday, November 6 from 11:10 p.m. on Paris Première.