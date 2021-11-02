China: government calls on people to stock up on food

For some reason, the Chinese government has called on the population to stock up on food. Something to raise concerns as winter approaches and a potential new resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce released Monday evening urged households to “store a certain amount of basic necessities in order to meet daily needs and emergencies.”

Also posted on social media, this message has been viewed more than 17 million times on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, reports Bloomberg.

This announcement from the ministry, however, does not specifically specify why reserves are needed, or whether China will face food shortages in the coming weeks. The government also called on the local authorities to stabilize prices and ensure the supply of essential products this winter and next spring, in particular vegetables.

Rising food prices

In this context, speculations have multiplied on the reasons for this warning, some making a link with political tensions between the People’s Republic and Taiwan, others fearing new travel restrictions because of a possible resurgence of Covid- 19. Some also fear major food shortages due to extreme weather conditions, including severe flooding that has destroyed thousands of crops. Phenomena that could become more and more common with climate change.





In 2020, at the height of the health crisis, supply chains were disrupted by quarantines in several regions and road blockages. As the Beijing Winter Olympics approach, the government wants to be very vigilant about indicators of the epidemic. Last week, the city of Lanzhou and its 4 million inhabitants were confined after the detection of around 30 cases of coronavirus. At least eleven Chinese provinces are subject to restrictive measures against the epidemic, out of the thirty in the country. Drastic measures, while the recovery is intended to be very limited and sporadic.

A month ago, the prices of 28 food items were already up 16% from the previous month. According to the state press, the government simply wants to warn the population and take its precautionary measures in the event of confinement or difficult winter, but this warning will probably contribute to a general rise in the prices of basic goods.