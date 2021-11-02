Chinese President Xi Jinping made “big mistake” by not coming to Glasgow, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden tackles Xi Jinping. The Chinese president made “a serious mistake” by not coming to the G20 meeting in Rome and by “turning his back” on the COP26 on climate in Glasgow, his American counterpart said on Tuesday.

“I think it was a big mistake for China not to come. The rest of the world looked at China and wondered, what are they bringing? “, Said the American president during a press conference closing his own visit to the climate conference, considered as capital” It is a gigantic subject and they have turned their backs. How can we do that and claim any kind of leadership, ”said the American president.





“It’s the same for Vladimir Putin”

By doing so, the Chinese president “has lost an opportunity to influence people around the world,” Biden continued. President Xi contented himself with a written message, posted on the conference website, no intervention by videoconference or video message being planned for the heads of state and government, who were to come to speak on the spot. .

“It is the same for Vladimir Poutine”, continued Mr. Biden in reference to the Russian president, who did not attend these two meetings either.